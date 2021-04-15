State officials deliver Johnson & Johnson update, plan to launch on-site inspections for vaccine providers

It likely will be another week until federal officials make a decision about how to proceed with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Colorado Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France said during a press conference Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration recommended health care workers stop distributing the vaccine after six reported U.S. cases of a “rare and severe type of blood clot.”

On Wednesday, the CDC convened a meeting with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to review the six cases that caused concern.

Over the next week, France said the CDC expects to receive additional reports and data that could contribute to more definitive research. Once additional data is reviewed, France said one of three things could happen.

“From a policy perspective, we have three different approaches to consider,” France said. “One is to continue with the J&J vaccine as we have been. The second is to decide to not recommend the J&J vaccine to be used, and the third might be to make recommendations that would vary by age or by gender.”

Additionally, Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander for the state, said Colorado health officials will be conducting on-site inspections at vaccination sites to ensure best practices are being met.

The announcement follows an incident at a Colorado Springs vaccination site where doses were not stored at the proper temperatures.