Sulquist Mortgage donates $5,000 to Family & Intercultural Resource Center

Frisco’s Sulquist Mortgage, which is owned by Mary Frances Ahlquist and Doug Sullivan, has donated $5,000 to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center.

Ahlquist wrote in an email to the Summit Daily News that the two wanted to help the community and donated the money on behalf of Sulquist Mortgage and its parent company, Megastar Financial.

“We are happy we could help in this great time of need,” Ahlquist wrote.