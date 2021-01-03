Summit County acquires 60 acre property near Keystone Resort to preserve as open space

Remains from mining operations at the Ida Belle Mine property are shown. Summit County recently acquired the property to preserve as open space.

Photo by Brian Lorch

Summit County has acquired the 60-acre Ida Belle Mine property to be preserved as open space. The property is located alongside Keystone Resort, between Jones Gulch and Independence Mountain.

Open Space & Trails Director Brian Lorch explained that as the property sits right on the edge of the ski resort, it could have easily been developed and was zoned for three residential units. By acquiring the property, the county hopes to preserve its open space characteristics.

“It’s a property that’s been on our radar screen and the forest service’s radar screen for pretty close to 20 years because it sits right in the Jones Gulch wildlife movement corridor that both the forest service and the county have identified as a critical wildlife movement corridor,” Lorch said.

According to a press release from the county, the property features several mining claims including its namesake, the Ida Belle Mine, which was used to mine for gold and silver from 1880 until about 1928. The area is designated by the U.S. Forest Service as a “forested landscape linkage” for lynx and other forest carnivores. Lorch said that while there are historic mines in the area, there haven’t been any water quality or pollutant issues that the county has identified that need to be addressed.

The area has been used for recreational activities like mountain biking, backcountry skiing and hiking. As public open space, these will be able to continue. Lorch explained that during the summer the road to the Ida Belle Mine property is part of the Keystone Resort mountain bike trail system and both hikers and bikers make their way up through the property in the summer. In the winter, the property is harder to access as recreators would have to go through Keystone Resort, but can ski or snowshoe on the property. The Ida Belle Mine property is currently open for recreation.

The press release noted that keeping the property as open space preserves “iconic mountain views” as the property is visible from Keystone Resort, Jones Gulch and U.S. Highway 6. The property was purchased for $600,000, which came from the property tax-funded Summit County Open Space & Trails program. Lorch said there isn’t much maintenance work that will be needed on the property when it comes to historic preservation.

“There are a couple of old cabins out there that we’ll take a look at and see if they deserve any sort of historic interpretation as well as the mine at some point. We’ve been up there taking a look, most of the major artifacts have been removed so there’s not a lot up there but it is an interesting piece of history,” Lorch said.