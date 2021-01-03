Summit County’s 1st baby of 2021 born to Silverthorne family

Ronin Clendenin Myers, born on Saturday, Jan. 2, is the first baby born in Summit County in 2021.

Photo from Amron Myers

Summit County’s first baby of the year, Ronin Clendenin Myers, was born at 7:58 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, to Amron and Evan Myers. Ronin was born at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center following a New Year’s Day where gatherings were restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and everyone is hoping for a fresh start.

The Myers live in Silverthorne. Evan works at the Dillon Marina year-round and Amron works as the manager of Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea. Amron said that their 9-year-old daughter, Clara, is excited to be a big sister.

“We actually didn’t know that he was going to be the first baby until after he was born, and then we found out that he was the first baby and it was just like, ‘OK, that’s awesome,’” Amron said. “It is exciting for us.”

St. Anthony’s sits at an elevation around 9,000 feet, and while Clara was born at sea level, Amron said she wanted to have Ronin here in Summit County.

“Denver was never an option in my mind just because it seems convenient to be here and since we were able to, we had him here,” Amron said. “Everybody here at the hospital, the nurses and doctors have been absolutely amazing … I recommend to anybody that if you’re able to give birth up here, do it.”

Amron Myers holds her newborn son, Ronin Myers.

Photo from Amron Myers

Brent Boyer, a spokesperson for St. Anthony’s, said in a text message that the hospital provides a special gift basket to the parents of the first baby of the year, which includes baby supplies and gift cards.

“Of course, we think all babies born at 9,000 feet in our hospital are super special, but there is something unique and fun about the first baby of each calendar year that gets our Labor & Delivery team extra excited,” Boyer said in a text message.

Ronin was delivered by cesarean section as he was in a breech position. Due to the elevation, Ronin was put on oxygen shortly after he was born, but Amron said he might be able to go off it before the family leaves the hospital on Monday, Jan. 4. As for giving birth during the pandemic, Amron said the biggest difference was wearing a mask and not being able to have any visitors. Amron also had to get tested for the virus regularly as a precaution leading up to the birth.

“We’re very much looking forward to being able to hike with him and Evan, he talks about how he’s going to just strap him to his back and take him everywhere,” Amron said, talking about activities the family is looking forward to doing together.

Amron said that the family recently bought a house in Silverthorne’s Smith Ranch neighborhood and plans to stay in Summit County for a while.