Summit’s Corning 8th in X Games big air
Silverthorne’s Chris Corning finished last among the eight snowboard big air riders in Saturday’s final at X Games in Aspen.
Corning scored 8, 10 and 8 points, respectively, in his first three of five runs before pulling out of the contest.
Corning kicked the competition off by “keeping things casual,” according to the announcers, with a backside 180. He followed that up on his second run with a backside quadruple cork 1800, but he touched the ground on his landing. He tried the trick again in his third run but took a hard fall and didn’t continue in the competition.
Norway’s Marcus Kleveland won the final for the second year in a row with a combined score of 82 from his best two of five runs. Canada’s Max Parrot won silver, and Finland’s Rene Rinnekangas took bronze. Canada’s Mark McMorris, who won slopestyle gold the same night, was just off the big air podium in fourth.
Next up for Corning is the Winter Olympics in Beijing. It’ll be Corning’s second games after just missing a medal in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with a fourth-place finish in big air.
