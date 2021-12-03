The Cycle Effect receives $15,000 matching grant from The Outride Fund

The Cycle Effect is an Eagle-based nonprofit organization empowering young women through mountain biking.

The Cycle Effect/Courtesy photo

The Cycle Effect — a nonprofit that aims to empower young women through mountain biking across the Western Slope in Summit, Eagle and Mesa counties — has been awarded a $15,000 grant from The Outride Fund.

Launched in 2019, The Outride Fund, which is the philanthropic arm of Outride Bikes, works to ensure all children have access to biking. The fund partners with organizations with the goal of increasing diversity in cycling — a focus of The Cycle Effect, which aims to serve the Latinx community, primarily those earning below the self-sufficiency wage.

Through the end of the year, donations to The Cycle Effect will be matched by The Outride Fund up to $15,000. Learn more at CycleEffect.org .