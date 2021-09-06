The latest draft of Colorado’s congressional map draws Reps. Boebert and Neguse into the same district

The latest Colroado U.S. House map drawn by nonpartisan staff, based on 2020 census data.



DENVER — The newest congressional map has dropped. (Click here to take a look .)

One big takeaway: A reconfigured 2nd Congressional District would favor Democrats and be home to two incumbents: Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, of Lafayette, and Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Garfield County. It would also split Summit County into two districts.

Here are some quick observations:

District 2: This district includes much of Boulder and Larimer counties and even part of Weld County, then stretches west to the Utah border. It would have a Hispanic population of nearly 28%. (This is where Summit County currently resides. The new new map includes the northern and western portions of Summit.)

District 3: Pueblo and Mesa counties dominate this district, which also includes Durango, the San Luis Valley and Eagle and Pitkin counties. The Hispanic population is 26%. No incumbent lives in the district. (This is where an earlier map moved Summit County.)

District 7: Jefferson County dominates this district, but it also spreads southwest to several mountain counties including Fremont, Park, Teller, Chaffee and more. Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter, of Arvada, represents the district. (The new map includes the eastern portion of Summit County.)

This is the first of three maps that will be drawn by nonpartisan staff based on the 2020 census data, though the commission could approve this plan if there are eight of 12 votes for it. But expect the process to move pretty fast after this point.

Redistricting commissioners will immediately start a series of public hearings that will run through the end of this week:

2nd and 3rd districts: 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, via Zoom

6th and 7th districts: 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 10, via Zoom

