United Airlines introduces direct bus service from DIA to Breckenridge

A new bus service, operated by ground transportation company Landline, will carry United Airlines passengers from Denver International Airport to Breckenridge beginning March 11.

Photo from United Airlines

DENVER — United Airlines is rolling out a new offering at Denver International Airport designed to get Colorado visitors off their planes and into the mountains ASAP. The mechanism: A bus.

The carrier, the largest operator at DIA, announced Friday that it is partnering with ground transportation company Landline on a service that will allow passengers to get off their planes and board a bus from the airport’s Concourse A direct to Breckenridge.

No airport train to the terminal, waiting for bags at the carousel, taking a shuttle to a rental car office or hailing a cab, Lyft or Uber. United will transfer customers’ bags from their planes to the Landline buses for them. The drop-off point in Summit County, 319 N. Main St., is about 100 yards away from the gondola for Breckenridge Ski Resort, airline officials touted this week.

“We wanted to get really creative about how to provide a seamless, no-friction customer experience that we really think will be kind of a game-changer with how easy it is,” said Janet Lamkin, United’s senior vice president of market and community innovation.

Tickets for the Breckenridge route went on sale Friday with the first bus trips back and forth March 11. A single mountain-bound bus will leave the airport at 11:15 a.m. daily and set out in the opposite direction between 1:55 and 2:25 p.m. depending on the day of the week, according to a news release.

