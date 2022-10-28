Where Colorado secretary of state candidates Jena Griswold and Pam Anderson stand on the issues

From left: Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, and her Republican challenger, former Jefferson County Clerk Pam Anderson, face off at a debate hosted by The Colorado Sun, The University of Denver and CBS4.

Olivia Sun/The Colorado Sun via Report for America

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, is running for reelection this year against Pam Anderson, a Republican who used to be Jefferson County’s clerk and recorder.

The winner of the race will oversee Colorado’s elections for the next four years, as well as enforce the state’s campaign finance laws and oversee business registration, notaries and the regulation of charities.

The two candidates clashed at a debate earlier this month hosted by The Colorado Sun, the University of Denver’s Center for American Politics and CBS4.

Griswold, 38, was elected secretary of state in 2018. She is a lawyer who worked in the Obama administration and directed then-Gov. John Hickenlooper’s Washington, D.C., office. She is currently chairwoman of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State.

Anderson, 52, served as Jefferson County’s clerk and recorder for eight years from 2007 to 2015 and is also the former executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association, where she worked on legislative issues at the Colorado Capitol. She has also worked with national organizations on elections and voting policy.

