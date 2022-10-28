Where Colorado treasurer candidates Dave Young and Lang Sias stand on the issues

From left: Colorado Treasurer Dave Young, a Democrat, and his Republican challenger, former state Rep. Lang Sias, face off at a debate hosted by The Colorado Sun, The University of Denver and CBS4.

David Zalubowski/The Associated Press

Colorado Treasurer Dave Young, a Democrat, is running for reelection this year against former state Rep. Lang Sias, a Republican.

The treasurer’s duties include overseeing the state’s money, handling its investments, serving on the board for the Public Employees’ Retirement Association and managing Colorado’s unclaimed property program.

Young, a Greeley resident, is a former math and science teacher. He served as a state representative from 2011-2019, including as a member of the Joint Budget Committee, which writes Colorado’s budget. In 2018, he was elected state treasurer and he’s running for a second four-year term.

Sias also served in the state House. He was a state representative for four years before running unsuccessfully in 2018 to be Colorado’s lieutenant governor on a ticket with GOP candidate Walker Stapleton. He also ran unsuccessfully for state Senate in 2014 and for Congress in 2010. Sias, a former fighter pilot in the Navy and Air National Guard, lives in Arvada and works as a pilot for FedEx. He also currently serves on a bipartisan subcommittee overseeing PERA.

Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights is central to every conversation about the state budget and its finances. While neither Young nor Sias would have the power as state treasurer to change TABOR, they can use the bully pulpit of the office to discuss it.

Read more on ColoradoSun.com .