Where Phil Weiser and John Kellner, Colorado’s attorney general candidates, stand on the issues

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, left, debates his Republican opponent, 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner, at the Community College of Aurora on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser is running for reelection against Republican John Kellner, the top prosecutor in the 18th Judicial District.

The winner of the race will serve as the top law enforcement official in the state and preside over an office that represents state government in court, oversees law enforcement officer training and enforces consumer protection and antitrust laws.

Weiser, 54, is a former dean of the University of Colorado Law School, where he founded the Silicon Flatirons Center for Law, Technology and Entrepreneurship. He served as a law clerk to Supreme Court justices Byron R. White and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and previously worked as a deputy attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice. He was elected attorney general in 2018. He lives in Denver.

Kellner, 41, was elected district attorney in the 18th Judicial District in 2020 after working in the office’s cold case unit. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from the University of Florida, and attended law school at the University of Colorado. His four years of active-duty military service included a deployment to Afghanistan. He now serves as a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps Reserves. He lives in Arapahoe County.

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office has limited criminal jurisdiction, meaning it can’t prosecute every crime committed in the state. The office typically prosecutes criminal matters when they span multiple counties or are statewide, such as Medicare fraud and organized crime rings. The main focus of the office is on civil court matters, like lawsuits.

