With Ullr Fest canceled for 2020, Breckenridge Tourism Office extends reign of 2019 Ullr king and queen
Leigh Girvin and Carl Scofield, the 2019 Ullr queen and king, have been granted a second term by the Breckenridge Tourism Office for 2020-21 as Ullr Fest was canceled this year.
“While large gatherings, like the iconic Ullr Fest being postponed until 2021, and our community laser-focused on more pressing macro-issues, Breckenridge won’t let their dear friend, Ullr, go a winter without feeling their praise by his most important cheerleaders,” Breckenridge Tourism Office spokesperson Austyn Dineen said in an email.
Girvin was quoted in Dineen’s email as saying that it is an honor to wear the Ullr horns for another year. She added that “someone needs to remind Ullr that we haven’t forgotten about him,” as the community needs Ullr’s gift of snow.
