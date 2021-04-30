Register for Girls on the Run’s virtual 5K
Girls on the Run of Western Colorado, a nonprofit based out of Grand Junction that focuses on empowering girls through fitness programs, is hosting a virtual 5K this spring.
The 5K race happens May 12-19 and is in lieu of the two in-person races hosted every spring across Western Colorado.
The cost to register is $15 for an individual, $50 for a family of four and $10 for a canine. A finisher’s certificate will be emailed to all registered participants after May 19.
To sign up or for more information, visit GOTRWesternColorado.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.