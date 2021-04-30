Register for Girls on the Run’s virtual 5K

Girls on the Run of Western Colorado, a nonprofit based out of Grand Junction that focuses on empowering girls through fitness programs, is hosting a virtual 5K this spring.

The 5K race happens May 12-19 and is in lieu of the two in-person races hosted every spring across Western Colorado.

The cost to register is $15 for an individual, $50 for a family of four and $10 for a canine. A finisher’s certificate will be emailed to all registered participants after May 19.

To sign up or for more information, visit GOTRWesternColorado.org.