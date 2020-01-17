Registration for 5th and 6th grade Passport ski program ends this month

Colorado Ski Country USA will close registration for the Passport Program on Jan. 31.

Courtesy Dustin Shaeffer

FRISCO — Colorado Ski Country USA’s popular Passport Program will close registration Jan. 31. The program gives fifth-graders three free days of skiing at 22 ski areas and sixth-graders four days of skiing at the same resorts for $130.

The lesson program, which complements the Fifth Grade Passport Program, gives one free ski or snowboard lesson and one free day of rental equipment to fifth-graders. Skiers and snowboarders interested in the program can visit coloradoski.com/passport to register by Jan. 31.