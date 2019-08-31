Registration is open for fall semester at CMC locations, online

Registration is open for credit and noncredit classes this fall at Colorado Mountain College locations, including those in Dillon and Breckenridge, and online.

To register for noncredit classes, got to ColoradoMtn.edu/community-education and sign on as a new student.

Class schedules and directions for registering for classes are available at ColoradoMTN.edu/classes.

Call 800-621-8559 or your local campus for more information.