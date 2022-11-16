Registration now open for 9th annual Frisco Turkey Day 5K

Runners participate in the town of Frisco's Turkey Day 5k. Registration is now open for the 2022 race which will take place on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Mike Murphy/Town of Frisco

Registration is now open for the ninth annual Frisco Turkey Day 5K on Thursday, Nov. 24. Presented by The Steadman Clinic and Philippon Research Institute, the Frisco Turkey Day 5K is open to all ages and usually draws over 1,000 participants clad in Thanksgiving themed costumes.

The race begins and ends at the Old Community Center on 3rd Avenue and Granite Street, and will take place rain, snow or shine.

After beginning at the Old Community Center, participants will then run through the town of Frisco and county side streets — which generally see less traffic than the downtown area — as well as on the Summit County Recreation Path.

Streets will remain open during the race, but there will be marshals on course to assist runners. The race will begin at 9:30 a.m. and a post race party will follow the event at the Old Community Center.

Preregistration is highly encouraged and will close at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 22. If there are still spaces available, registration will be available from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Old Community Center.

The race costs $25 for adults 18 years old and older, $15 for youth between from 6-17 years old and free for kids under 5.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Frisco Elementary School’s S.T.E.M. program. To register visit, FriscoTurkey5K.com.