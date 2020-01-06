Registration open for 50th annual Frisco Gold Rush Nordic races

Participants in the 49th annual Frisco Gold Rush await to take off for the 20-kilometer race in February on the Frisco Peninsula.

Summit Daily file

FRISCO — There’s still time to register for this year’s edition of the Frisco Gold Rush Nordic races, the 50th annual edition of the longest-running Nordic event in Colorado.

The Saturday, Feb. 8, races will include classic and skate options open to skiers of all ages and abilities.

Current registration prices for the 25-kilometer skate and 10-kilometer open (skate and classic races) are at late prices, which is $60 for adults in the 25K skate and $50 for adults in the 10K open.

The 25K skate will begin at 10 a.m., the 10K skate at 10:30 a.m., the 10K classic at 10:35 a.m. and the 1K Fun Ski, an untimed race for all ages, at 11 a.m. Awards are scheduled for noon.

Frisco Nordic Center officials have asked that racers who choose to wear headphones during the race remove one earbud in order to know what’s going on around them and to be respectful of other trail users.

For more information and to register, visit townoffrisco.com/play/46th-annual-frisco-gold-rush/#title.