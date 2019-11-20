Registration open for 7th annual Turkey Day 5K in Frisco

Runners cross the finish line for the sixth annual Turkey Day 5K fun run in Frisco on Thanksgiving last year.

Eli Pace / epace@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — The town of Frisco will host its seventh annual Turkey Day 5K at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at Third Avenue and Granite Street. The town is expecting more than 1,000 participants for the race.

The 5K is open to all ages and will take place regardless of weather conditions. The course follows the Summit County recpath and Frisco side streets. Leashed dogs are allowed on the course as are strollers.

Preregistration is open until noon Wednesday, Nov. 27, at friscoturkey5k.com. Prices are $30 for adults 18 and older, $20 for children ages 6 to 17 and free for kids 5 and younger. Participants can pick up their race day packet from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 110 South Third Ave.

Day of registration is available from 8-9:30 a.m. at the same location. The cost is $35 for adults 18 and older, $25 for children ages 6 to 17 and free for kids 5 and younger.

A portion of the proceeds from the race will benefit Frisco Elementary School’s STEM program. Participants are encouraged to make nonperishable food donations at the event.

The town is still looking for volunteers for the event, as well. Interested volunteers can sign up at friscoturkey5k.com.