Registration open for 8th annual Frisco Turkey Day 5K

Runners start the Turkey Day 5K in 2019 in Frisco.

Jenise Jensen/Courtesy photo

Registration is now open for Frisco’s eighth annual Turkey Day 5K, which will take place on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.

The race, which is presented by the Steadman Clinic and Philippon Research Institute, will start and finish at the old Community Center, 110 S. Third Ave.

The fun run is not timed and costumes are encouraged. The event is open to all ages and will take participants on the Summit County recpath as well as Frisco side streets.

Strollers and leashed dogs are permitted. The race course will be plowed where possible, but organizers warn the course might have spots with snowy or icy conditions.

Registration is open at TownOfFrisco.com/events until Nov. 23 . Registration also will be available from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 24 and from 8-9:15 a.m. Nov. 25 at the old Community Center.

It costs $25 for adults and $15 for youths younger than 18. The run is free for kids 5 and younger. By registering for the race, participants will get their choice of socks or a T-shirt on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out.

The event is also in need of volunteers. Those who are interested are asked to email grantm@townoffrisco.com to sign up.