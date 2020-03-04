Registration open for Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s Beacon Bowl

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will host two Beacon Bowl events to benefit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Registration to participate in the Beacon Bowl is open, and tickets to the Beacon Bowl dinner are on sale.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

FRISCO — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s 18th annual Beacon Bowl will feature an avalanche safety-themed event as well as a dinner to benefit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The dinner will be held from 6-10 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Black Mountain Lodge and will include a three-course meal, live music and a silent auction. There also will be a talk by Avalanche Information Center Director Ethan Greene, Ph.D., and Friends of CAIC Executive Director Aaron Carlson. Dinner guests must skin or snowshoe to Black Mountain Lodge and then ski or hike down after the event. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at Store.ArapahoeBasin.com.

The Beacon Bowl, which includes a beacon search competition as well as avalanche dog and beacon demonstrations, will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 4, and will benefit the Avalanche Information Center. Competition divisions are recreational, industry professional and junior (ages 18 and younger). Beacon demonstrations will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the mountain near the bottom of the Lenawee Mountain lift.

Avalanche dog demonstrations will take place at 10:30 a.m., and there will be a gear demonstration in the base area from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event is free for the public to attend and $20 to participate in the competition. Registration is open at Store.ArapahoeBasin.com.