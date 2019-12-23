Registration open for Copper’s Woodward Summer Camp 2020

Woodward Summer Camp 2020 registration is open and on sale through Dec. 29.

Courtesy photo Copper Mountain Resort

COPPER MOUNTAIN RESORT — Registration is open for Copper Mountain Resort’s Woodward Summer Camp, which is for children ages 7 to 17 who want to learn and progress in their action sports skills. Camp sports include snowboarding, freeskiing, skateboarding, BMX, cheer and scootering.

No prior experience in these sports is required, and the camp will include other recreational activities in addition to these sports. The camp is co-ed and residential, and younger campers will be housed on a specific floor together with additional staff.

Register at coppercolorado.com. The registration price is 30% off for Summit and Lake county residents who book by Dec. 29.