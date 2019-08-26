Registration open for Das Bier Burner 5K

The sixth annual Das Bier Burner 5K is at noon Saturday, Aug. 31, in Keystone.

The cost is $40 for adults, $25 for youths ages 13 to 20 and $20 for children ages 12 and younger. The price includes a T-shirt and goody bag as well as a brat and a beer (for those 21 and older). Proceeds benefit local charity SOS Outreach.

Register in advance at DasBierBurner.com through 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. Day-of registration is from 8:15 to 11:45 a.m. in River Run Village.

Costumes are encouraged, and the Keystone Oktoberfest follows the race from 1 to 6 p.m.