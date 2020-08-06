Registration open for Dulcetterra music festival
Alma-based World Music Development has created an online, interactive music festival in light of the pandemic. Registration for the free programming is now open to the public.
Called Dulcetterra, the 12-hour event coincides with the International Day of Peace on Sept. 21. The songwriting camp and conference includes performances by Yaksta, Split Window and Rob Drabkin. Speakers include the Mishawaka Amphitheatre’s Dani Grant and Kevin Lyman of the Vans Warped Tour.
There is a limit of 1,000 attendees for the conference and 100 attendees for the songwriting camp. Visit Dulcetterra.com/register to save your free spot.
