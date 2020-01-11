Registration open for financial literacy class at Summit High School

A 4-H financial literacy class starts Jan. 23 at Summit High School. The class is for juniors and seniors, who will learn financial literacy skills in budgeting, checking accounts, credit cards, investments and more.

The class, which is taught by financial adviser David Keller, is from 3:15-4:15 p.m. Thursdays through April 2.

The cost is $15, and the class is limited to the first 15 students who enroll. Parents can reserve a spot in the class by emailing kathie.kralik@summitcountyco.gov.