Registration open for Frisco Nordic Center ski clinics and lessons

Groomed trails are seen at the Frisco Nordic Center in December 2019.

Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily archives

Registration is now open for a variety of ski clinics and lessons at the Frisco Nordic Center, including women’s skate ski clinics, general skate ski clinics, private Nordic ski lessons and guided tours.

As part of Frisco Adventure Park novel coronavirus protocol, no indoor seating or warming is available and all trail pass sales, lesson and tour bookings, and rentals are outside. Restroom will be available in a heated trailer. Guests and staff are required to wear masks and stay at least 6 feet apart.

Registration is open for private ski lessons and tours, women’s skate clinics, coed skate clinics and the Frisco Nordic lesson punch pass.

The Frisco Nordic Center has 12 kilometers of groomed early-season skate-skiing and tracked-classic skiing terrain open. The center also has the 2-kilometer Chickadee and 5-kilometer Snowshoe Hare snowshoe trails open. New terrain is opening as snow conditions allow.

For more information, such as times and rates, and to register, visit FriscoNordic.com.