Registration open for Frisco Nordic Center ski lessons and clinics

The Frisco Nordic Center is open for clinics, lessons and events for the 2021-22 season. The programming includes women’s skate ski clinics, general skate ski clinics, private Nordic ski lessons and guided tours.

The Frisco Nordic Center has also resumed ticketing and rental operations indoors after operating outdoors for the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Face coverings are still required for all employees and visitors indoors at the center.

The Frisco Nordic Center offers lesson punch passes, which include four lessons for $260. All lessons can be tailored to a skier’s skill level and desired Nordic skiing technique. Lesson passes are nontransferable.

The Frisco Nordic Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Day trail passes for adults ages 13-64 are $27, seniors 65 and older are $22, and children 12 and under are free.

More information can be found at FriscoAdventurePark.com or by calling 970-668-2570.