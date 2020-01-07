Registration open for Frisco’s annual Summer Race Series

Frisco’s 2019 Run The Rockies half-marathon race.

Jenise Jensen / Special to the Daily

FRISCO — Registration for Frisco’s annual summer race series is open as of Jan. 8. There will be eight races from June through August, starting with the 44th Annual Run the Rockies 10k and Half Marathon on Saturday, June 6. Early bird registration goes through February 1st. Regular registration is from Feb. 2 to May 1 and late registration is from May 2 to June 5.

The Bacon Burner 6k will be on Saturday, June 20 and is open to 500 racers. Early registration goes through Feb. 15, regular registration is through May 15 and late registration is through June 19 at noon.

The 6th Annual Frisco Mountain Goat Kids’ Trail Running Series will be held on Tuesdays at 5:45pm in June and July: June 16 and 30, July 14 and July 28, 2020 and the 7th Annual Frisco Triathlon will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

The triathlon replaces swimming with a 3k stand up paddle board segment. Early bird registration is through February 29, regular registration is from Mar. 1 to May 31 and late registration is from June 1 to July 12 at noon.

The final event of the series is the Run the Rockies Trail 10k and Half Marathon, which takes place on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Early bird registration through March 31, regular registration is from April 1 to June 30 and late registration is from July 1 to Aug. 7 at noon.

Register for all events at runtherockies.com.