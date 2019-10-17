Registration open for late January Outdoor Retailer Outdoor + Snow Show expo in Denver

Mike Waesche of Breckenridge's Rocky Mountain Underground stands beside the RMU Gatekeeper tailgate bike carrier, which received a Best of Show award from Gear Junkie at the 2018 Outdoor Retailer winter Snow Show at the Denver Convention Center.

DENVER — Registration is open for Outdoor Retailer’s annual Snow Show expo and conference, which will return to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from Jan. 29-31, 2020.

This year’s event will combine the annual Winter Market event — which was originally scheduled for Nov. 5-7, with the traditional Snow Show, dubbed “Outdoor + Snow Show.”

“It has become clear that one combined winter show in January will best support brands, retailers and reps, leading to greater value for all in attendance,” Marisa Nicholson, Outdoor Retailer senior vice president and show director, said in a statement. “Outdoor Retailer is where the entire industry comes together, and we’re looking forward to having outdoor and snowsports gather for one vibrant show and to collectively help our industry continue to grow.

Each year, ski and winter sports industry professionals convene at the Snow Show to discover new brands and products, see the trends shaping the industry and gain meaningful insight and connections. Hundreds of companies from across the globe annually attend the event.

This year’s event will begin with a media preview on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, followed by the industry breakfast the morning of Monday, Jan. 29. Outdoor Retailer’s Innovation Awards are then scheduled for the evening of Thursday, Jan. 30. The event’s on-snow demo will then take place at Winter Park Resort on Feb. 3-4. The event will also soon announce its three full days of education sessions and networking opportunities.

For more information and to register, visit: bit.ly/snowshowregister.