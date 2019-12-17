Registration open for Red’s Backyard grand opening rail jam

Red Gerard reacts during his gold-medal win at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic competition.

Lee Jin-man / AP file

COPPER MOUNTAIN — Woodward Copper and Copper Mountain Resort have opened up registration for the rail jam competition at Monday’s Red’s Backyard grand opening.

Registration is online-only for the free competition, which will begin at 11 a.m. The Red’s Backyard terrain park zone — a hike-to-jib park just above Copper’s Center Village — will have a soft opening at 9 a.m., during which skiers and snowboarders can take practice runs until the formal ribbon-cutting and competition from 11 a.m. to noon.

Red’s Backyard is inspired by Gerard’s actual backyard rail park at his family’s home in Summit County.

The rail jam is open to 75 skiers and snowboarders and will be followed by a one-hour autograph session with Gerard starting at about noon at the Woodward tent in Eagles Landing. The first 100 fans in attendance will get a branded poster.

Rail jam participants will be able to pick up their bib beginning at 9 a.m. Monday. Gerard will pick one competitor between the ages of 7-17 to receive a free Woodward Copper Summer Camp Week in June.

To register for the rail jam, visit bit.ly/registerredsbackyard.

At that same link, you can also register for the opening ceremony for the new Woodward Peace Park at Copper Mountain Resort, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 28. The opening ceremony will include an hourlong jam session at 11 a.m., which will be limited to the first 75 registered skiers and snowboarders. Prizes will be awarded throughout the jam session and one participant between the ages of 7-17 also will be picked to receive a free Woodward Copper Summer Camp Week.

Those who register online will be able to pick up their bib at the Woodward Tent Eagles Landing beginning at 9 a.m. Dec. 28.

Woodward Peace Park is a new terrain park zone this year off the Woodward Express lift — formerly the Union Creek Quad — and is inspired by professional snowboarder Danny Davis. Davis has worked with terrain park builders annually to design a Peace Park for him and his professional snowboarding buddies, including Gerard, to ride and film on.

Beginning last year, Davis partnered with Woodward to bring his Peace Park concept to Powdr Corp. resorts for members of the public to ski and ride on, beginning with Killington Resort in Vermont and Boreal Mountain Resort in California last winter. The Dec. 28 opening will ring in the first year of a Peace Park at Copper Mountain. The park will be accessed off the top of the Woodward Express lift with small, medium and large terrain park features in the area of the Vein Glory run.

According to the Woodward Copper website, the Woodward Peace Park is meant to be a creative space with flowing snow-based features for intermediate and advanced skiers and riders.

Woodward Peace Park and Red’s Backyard are part of Woodward Copper’s new Woodward Mountain Park at Copper Mountain Resort, a network of featured terrain zones that “together offer a balanced variety of exciting on-mountain experiences for all ages and abilities,” according to Woodward representatives.