Registration open for Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk in June

Registration is open for the fifth annual Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk on June 13 at Carter Park in Breckenridge.

The walk began in 2016 in honor of the late Rob Millisor, one of the owners/developers of Breckenridge Grand Vacations, who died unexpectedly in 2015 while on a humanitarian trip to Nepal.

Participants can choose between a 5K trail race, a 5K trail walk and a 1-mile town walk followed by lunch and live entertainment. Preregistration is open until 10 p.m. June 11 at RobMillisorWalk.com. The cost to register as an individual is $35 for adults, $20 for teens, $5 for children and free for those 5 and younger. A group of five is $140.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Rob Millisor Heart Health Fund at The Summit Foundation to support heart health programs, education and research. The event raised $172,802 in 2019 and aims to raise $200,000 this year.

To sign up to volunteer, email hschneider@breckgv.com. Find more information at BGVGives.org or by contacting 970-547-8748 or dedwards@breckgv.com.