Registration open for summer youth baseball rec league
Early registration is now open for the Summit Youth Baseball summer recreation league.
Registration is available for T-ball, machine pitch, minors, majors and leagues for ages 16 and up. Early-bird prices will end on April 17, with a price increase of $50 per player after said date.
Those interested in registering for a league are asked to go to SummitBaseball.com.
