Registration open for Summit County 50+ Senior Games

Cross-country skiers take off for a race as part of the 50+ Winter Games in February 2018 at the Frisco Nordic Center.

Summit Daily file

The Summit County Community and Senior Center will host the 40th annual Summit County 50+ Senior Games from Feb. 9-11 at Keystone Resort and the Frisco Nordic Center.

The annual event, open to any member of the community 50 or older, will feature competitions in ice skating, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, hockey skills events and snowshoeing. Awards will be given in nine age categories.

The games also will include a fun snowball throw contest and an opening-night silent auction and dinner. Registered participants in the games will also be able to take part in two complimentary Alpine race clinics at Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort, for which dates and details are still to be determined.

All proceeds from the games benefit Summit County senior citizen programs. Last year, the 50+ Winter Games raised almost $18,000. Those funds went to senior nutrition programs, including Meals on Wheels and weekly lunches, the medical transportation program, and senior indoor and outdoor activity programs.

Competitions Monday, Feb. 10, will consist of one- and four-lap skating races, singles and doubles figure skating, and a hockey goal shoot. Alpine skiing events for the day will include giant slalom, a rally race and the obstacle course.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, competitions include a 10-kilometer freestyle Nordic race, 2.5K and 5K classic Nordic races, classic biathlon, snowball toss, and 2K and 4K snowshoe races. The awards ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Summit County Community and Senior Center.

The Senior Games cost $35 per person and the opening night dinner and silent auction is $20 per person. To register, visit summitseniorcenter.com. Registrations are due at 4 p.m. Feb. 5. A $52 Keystone lift ticket is available for those competitors who do not have a season pass.

For more information, visit townoffrisco.com/events/50-winter-games-2-9-19.