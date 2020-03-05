Registration open for weeklong Camp Invention program in Frisco

Camp Invention, a nonprofit summer enrichment program, is June 8-12 at Frisco Elementary School. The program is open to children in grades K-6 and challenges participants to find their “inner inventor” by learning the process of innovation, according to a news release.

The program uses hands-on activities to promote STEM learning as well as build confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills.

Activities include:

Camp Invention Flight Lab: Campers learn about flight with gliders, rockets, heliballs and hand-copters before building a cityscape from upcycled materials, navigating planes through a storm and taking apart a robot.

Design Thinking Project: Campers pitch their invention while protecting their intellectual property.

Rescue Squad: Campers create pods to compete in zipline races, explore energy conservation, eliminate pollution and help wildlife in habitats across the country.

Camp Invention Champions: Campers learn about the inventors behind their favorite sports, create and play their own high-energy hover-ball games, and design and build the ultimate sports complex.

The five-day camp is $235. Find more information and register at Invent.org/camp.