Registration opens for 4-H summer programs

Children wanting to learn a new instrument or sport can sign up for the 4-H club’s summer programs. Openings are available to learn about the ukulele, fly-fishing, hiking, mountain biking and gardening.

The activities are for kids ages 8-18, and the cost is $25 per child. Equipment for the ukulele and fishing programs is provided.

Classes start Wednesday, June 16. Visit Co.4HOnline.com to enroll and email kathie.kralik@summitcountyco.gov to RSVP.