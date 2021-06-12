Registration opens for 4-H summer programs
Children wanting to learn a new instrument or sport can sign up for the 4-H club’s summer programs. Openings are available to learn about the ukulele, fly-fishing, hiking, mountain biking and gardening.
The activities are for kids ages 8-18, and the cost is $25 per child. Equipment for the ukulele and fishing programs is provided.
Classes start Wednesday, June 16. Visit Co.4HOnline.com to enroll and email kathie.kralik@summitcountyco.gov to RSVP.
