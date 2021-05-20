Registration opens for 6th annual Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk

Registration is open for the sixth annual Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk, which will take place Sept. 25 at Carter Park in Breckenridge. The event includes a 5-kilometer trail run or walk and a 1-mile walk in town.

The walk was established in 2016 to honor Breckenridge Grand Vacations co-owner and developer Rob Millisor, who died from a heart attack. Organized by BGV Gives, the philanthropic arm of Breckenridge Grand Vacations, the goal is to raise $200,000 to support heart health programs in the community. In 2020, the event raised $117,000.

There will be snacks and yoga before the walk and run followed by a heart-healthy lunch, entertainment and children’s activities. Dogs are not allowed at the event.

Preregistration, which closes at 5 p.m. Sept. 23, is highly encouraged. Participants who register by then will be entered into a drawing to win one of five $100 gift cards. Early bird registration — which saves participants $5 per person or 20% for a team of five — closes at midnight Aug. 15.

Visit BGVGives.org/heart-health-walk to register.

The Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk is also looking for volunteers. Email Carrie Scheick at cscheick@breckgv.com for more information and to get involved.