Registration opens for annual K94K to support Summit County pets

A Great Pyrenees named Teton walks with his owners Kim and Reid Storch at the League for Animals and People of the Summit K94K event Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. The event returns July 30.

Libby Stanford/Summit Daily News

The League for Animals and People of the Summit, a nonprofit that helps people provide medical assistance for their pets along with spay/neuter vouchers, is hosting its annual summer fundraiser July 30. Called the K94K, the event is a dog-friendly fun run/walk that takes place in Frisco.

Registration is now open, and the first round of early bird pricing ends Friday, July 1. The cost is $25 per person until July 1, increasing to $30 until July 29 and raising again to $35 for the day of the event. Youth under 18 are $15 no matter when registered. Along with access to the event, registration includes a T-shirt, swag and entry for door prizes.

Day-of registration starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 9 a.m. The race begins at 9: 15 a.m. at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo.

Visit SummitLAPS.org for more information and to register