Registration opens for Frisco’s Run the Rockies Trail 10K and Half Marathon races to be held Aug. 13

Frisco's Run the Rockies trail half-marathon and 10K race will return on Aug. 13.

Town of Frisco/Courtesy photo

Registration is open for the 10th annual Run the Rockies Trail 10K and Half Marathon, scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 8 a.m.

Both the 10K and half-marathon courses will lead runners through the Frisco Peninsula trails. Racers will start and finish at the Frisco Nordic Center, located at 616 Recreation Way in Frisco.

Online registration is open at RuntheRockies.com . Registration fees for the 10K range from $35 for adults to $25 for kids under 18. The half marathon ranges from $55 for adults to $45 for kids. An extra $15 is added if the racer wants a T-shirt.

“Both courses guarantee stunning scenery, great people, a fun challenge and an overall good time,” stated Veronika Hewitt, Town of Frisco communications specialist.

Registration includes professional timing by Maverick Sports Promotions, a piece of commemorative race gear for finishers, as well as prizes for the top three overall finishers, male and female, and age group winners.

There will be aid stations on course, but racers are asked to carry their own hydration system. There will be limited water on the race course and aid station food will be prepackaged or prefilled in single use cups.

The cut off time for both the 10K and the half marathon is 11:30 a.m. Any racer not through the finish line by this time will not receive an official time.

Anyone who would like to walk the race is highly encouraged to register for the 10K.

For more information, visit RuntheRockies.com , or contact Linsey Joyce at (970) 668-9133 or LinseyJ@townoffrisco.com .