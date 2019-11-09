Registration opens Tuesday for Keystone Science School camps

Keystone Science Schoo offers interactive science education and camp programs that promote scientific inquiry, leadership skills and appreciation for the natural world.

Registration for Keystone Science School summer programs opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. Those who register before Monday, Nov. 18, can get a 10% discount with code Courage2020 or apply the amount of their discount to the KSS Scholarship Fund by not entering the code.

Keystone Science School blends traditional summer camps with hands-on outdoor and science education, including overnight and day camps. Camps are tailored to a variety of ability levels and highlight adventure activities such as rock climbing, basic mountaineering, rafting, backpacking, horseback riding and multiday canoeing.

New this year is the Day Camp Counselor Assistant Program, a five-day leadership course for 13- to 14-year-old campers, as well as the Camp Program Internship, designed for 17-year-old campers who want to expand their leadership skills.

For more information, go to keystonescienceschool.org or contact 970-468-2098 or support@keystonesicenceschool.org.