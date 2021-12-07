Remeikis races to season best at cross-country championships in Alabama

Dom Remeikis, center, runs at the Garmin RunningLane Cross-Country Championships in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 4. Remeikis finished in a season-best time of 15 minutes and 35.57 seconds for 194th place.

Michael Hagen/Courtesy photo

Dom Remeikis, from the Summit High School cross-country team, traveled to Huntsville, Alabama, to run in the Garmin RunningLane Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Dec.4.

The national-level meet featured runners from across the country looking to see how they stack up against a thick slice of the nation’s best cross-country athletes.

Remeikis attended the meet for this very reason in addition to wanting to get some redemption after not racing to his expectations while battling an illness at the Colorado state cross-country meet and Nike Southwest Regional meet.

Remeikis came into the race with a personal best time of 15 minutes and 40 seconds at the Desert Twilight meet in September, but in Alabama, he finally got the new personal best that he has been striving toward all season.

Racing in the boys gold, 5-kilometer race, which featured the top high school runners in the nation, Remeikis stuck his nose in the race from the very beginning.

“He paced it a little bit better, he showed some good patience, as with that fast of a field it is really easy to just go out too fast and really blow up,” head coach Michael Hagen said. “It was a good race overall. He was able to use his endurance without blowing up too early.”

The Summit junior ran a pretty even-paced race and ended up finishing in 194th place in a time of 15:35, a personal best by 5 seconds.

Finishing in the top 200 is a significant accomplishment considering that 73 runners broke 15 minutes in the race. In order for Remeikis to have finished in the top 100, he would have had to run sub-15:10, requiring him to be 8 seconds faster per mile than his personal best performance of 5:01.

Remeikis will now take some time to recover from the fall cross-country season, which lasted over a month past the state meet, before training through the winter in preparation for the upcoming track season.

“He will continue to develop strength, get stronger, get his volume up as he starts to look forward to his senior (cross-country) season,” Hagen said. “Having seen the local competition out there, it is strong. He knows what he needs to do, and he is willing to do it. He is a really hard worker.”