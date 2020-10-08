Remeikis runs to 7th at cross-country regionals, just misses cut for state

Summit High School sophomore Dom Remeikis powers through the 5,000-meter course at the Gypsum Creek Golf Course in Gypsum on Thursday, Oct. 8. Remeikis finished in seventh place with a time of 16 minutes and 58 seconds.

Photo from Summit Tigers cross-country

DILLON — The Summit Tigers cross-country running season came to an end on Thursday night in part due to limitations implemented for the novel coronavirus.

In a normal season, Summit sophomore Dom Remeikis would have qualified through to the Colorado High School Activities Association state championship meet Oct. 17 in Colorado Springs. But because of COVID caps on the number of runners permitted to race at the state meet, Remeikis just missed the cut by one individual-qualification spot.

Remeikis capped a strong sophomore season with a seventh-place time of 16 minutes and 58 seconds at the Colorado 4A Region 1 5,000-meter race in Gypsum. On a course that head coach Heather Quarantillo said raced slower than the Tigers’ previous race at the Gypsum Creek Golf Course on Sept. 19 — a meet Remeikis won — the sophomore ran nine seconds out of sixth place.

Remeikis jetted out to the lead in the race, which Quarantillo said began “turbo fast,” before falling back into the pack. In the wave-start format due to COVID regulations, Remeikis ran first along with sophomore Tigers teammate Zach McBride, who finished in 37th place with a time of 18:06.2. The sophomores led Summit to a 10th place finish of 13 teams. The Tigers’ other varsity boys runners on Thursday included Sam Burke (53rd, 18:48.76), Landon Cunningham (60th, 19:12.81) Giovanni Marquez (75th, 21:07.06) and Tyler Hodges (76th, 21:13.26).

“Dom was so close,” Quarantillo said. “On a normal year, they take the top 15 in the race as individual qualifiers.”

The Tigers girls finished in 12th place of 13 teams, with Logan Reid leading the way with a 38th-place time of 21:50.12. Reid capped a season of routinely racing alongside departing senior Alice Wescott, who ran through the finish line in 39th place, just behind Reid, at 21:50.65.

Summit cross-country

Aug. 21: Warrior Dash Invitational, Grand Junction

Aug. 29: Basalt Invitational, Crown Mountain Park, El Jebel*

Sept. 5: Battle Mountain Invitational, Maloit Park, Minturn

Sept. 5: West Grand Invitational (Junior Varsity), Kremmling*

Sept. 12: Cheyenne Mountain Stampede, Norris Penrose Events Center, Colorado Springs*

Sept. 12: Glenwood Invitational (Junior Varsity), Glenwood*

Sept. 19: Eagle Valley Invitational, Gypsum Creek Golf Course, Gypsum

Sept. 26: Salida Invitational, Salida*

Sept. 26: Middle Park Invitational (Junior Varsity), Snow Mountain Ranch, Granby*

Oct. 7: Rifle Invitational (Junior Varsity), Rifle Golf Course, Rifle*

Oct. 8: Region 1 Cross Country Championships, Gypsum Creek Golf Course, Gypsum

Oct. 17: Colorado State Championships, Norris Penrose Events Center, Colorado Springs

*Not confirmed



The Summit girls were hindered Thursday by a sprained ankle suffered by Kaelin Love, in line for a top-three team finish, within a mile of the finish line that prevented her from completing the race. Without Love’s points, the Tigers team score was significantly altered, as Paige Scott finished in 56th place (23:08.41), Rena Singleton ran to 64th place (23:43.28) and Sage Hanks finished in 68th place (24:00.02).

“Alice, Sam Burke and Giovanni Marquez — our three seniors got to finish out their high school careers today, which is always bittersweet,” Quarantillo said. “We … made the most of the season. We’re grateful to have a season to run and give kids the opportunity to be runners and be able to learn all the lessons they get to learn through cross-country, even if it was different.”