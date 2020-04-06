Reminder: Short-term rental transactions are illegal in Summit County during the coronavirus shutdown

Summit County public health officials are reminding residents, homeowners and lodging business owners that short-term rentals are not allowed at this time per the public health order. Taking new reservations also is not permitted until April 30, though that date could be extended.

To report a short-term rental violation, residents are asked to call the county’s short-term rental complaint hotline at 970-368-2044. Violations can total a fine of up to $5,000 and 18 months in jail, according to the county.