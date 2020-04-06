Reminder: Short-term rental transactions are illegal in Summit County during the coronavirus shutdown
Summit County public health officials are reminding residents, homeowners and lodging business owners that short-term rentals are not allowed at this time per the public health order. Taking new reservations also is not permitted until April 30, though that date could be extended.
To report a short-term rental violation, residents are asked to call the county’s short-term rental complaint hotline at 970-368-2044. Violations can total a fine of up to $5,000 and 18 months in jail, according to the county.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.