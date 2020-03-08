Reminder to check batteries in smoke detectors at home

Summit Fire & EMS representatives are reminding residents to change the batteries in their smoke detectors and carbon-monoxide detectors.

Even smoke detectors that are plugged into the home’s electrical supply typically have a nine-volt backup battery to keep the detectors operating in case of a power outage.

While changing the batteries in your smoke detectors, make sure to test the siren by pushing the button, check that the vents are clean and not clogged with dust and check the manufacture date. Detectors typically should be replaced every 10 years, according to a news release.

At least one smoke alarm should be placed on every level of a home, especially near bedrooms. A smoke alarm also should be placed inside every bedroom.

Most deaths and injuries occur in fires that happen at night while the victims are asleep. Properly installed and maintained smoke alarms are one of the best ways to alert occupants of a home about a fire.