Rep. McCluskie to host virtual town hall with county commissioners

State District 13 Rep. Julie McCluskie will host a virtual town hall from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, with county commissioners from around her district. Tamara Pogue will represent Summit County.

Chaffee, Jackson, Lake, Park and Summit counties will also have commissioners attending the event, which will offer a chance for people in District 13 to hear about local and state priorities ahead of the 2023 legislative session, according to a news release from McCluske’s office.

The event will also feature a Q&A session at the end. Residents can submit questions online before Dec. 15. The submission form and Zoom link for the event can be found at Bit.ly/Dist13TownHall .

