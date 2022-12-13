Rep. McCluskie to host virtual town hall with county commissioners
Sky-Hi News
State District 13 Rep. Julie McCluskie will host a virtual town hall from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, with county commissioners from around her district. Tamara Pogue will represent Summit County.
Chaffee, Jackson, Lake, Park and Summit counties will also have commissioners attending the event, which will offer a chance for people in District 13 to hear about local and state priorities ahead of the 2023 legislative session, according to a news release from McCluske’s office.
The event will also feature a Q&A session at the end. Residents can submit questions online before Dec. 15. The submission form and Zoom link for the event can be found at Bit.ly/Dist13TownHall.
This story is from SkyHiNews.com.
