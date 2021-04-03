Rep. Neguse accepting applications for new Community Project Funding program

The office of Rep. Joe Neguse is accepting applications for community projects to receive federal dollars under the new Community Project Funding program, which allows members of Congress to request funding for as many as 10 projects within their home districts.

The funding of projects in representatives’ home districts was previously referred to as “earmarks.” The new program is an effort to improve transparency. The 10 projects selected by Neguse’s office will go to the House Appropriations Committee for review, and there will be a public database of all requests received by the committee.

Requests that address the most significant needs of local communities or provide a significant public good are most likely to be approved, according to a news release.

Find more information about application requirements at Neguse.House.gov/media/press-releases . Submissions must be sent in one email for each project to neguse.appropriations@mail.house.gov by April 16.