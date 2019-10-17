Rep. Neguse launches new service award for high school students

Summit County U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse has created a service award program for 10th and 11th grade students in Colorado’s 2nd District who exhibit a commitment to serving others and a dedication to social justice, according to a news release.

The Dorothy Rupert High School Service Award is named after Dorothy Rupert, a high school teacher and counselor who taught for 35 years before serving in the Colorado Legislature.

High school teachers can nominate students in the 10th or 11th grades who exhibit a commitment to service in their actions and behaviors toward others.

The award will be given to one student annually. Find more information about the nomination process at neguse.house.gov/services/service-awards.