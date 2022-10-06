Report: Biden to visit Colorado to designate Camp Hale as a national monument

From left, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Thomas Vilsack, and U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper gather at Camp Hale Aug. 16. The group is supportive of the creation of a new national monument in the area, which hosted some 14,000 ski troops during WWII.

President Joe Biden will travel to Colorado next week to designate Camp Hale as a national monument, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times .

An administration official has confirmed the trip, according to the Los Angeles Times, though it is unclear which areas of the state the president will be visiting. The Los Angeles Times also reported that officials are working out the logistics of getting the president to Camp Hale, writing that “such a trip would likely require Biden to fly to Eagle County Regional Airport on Air Force One and then take Marine One to the site itself.”

10th Mountain Division veterans and local leaders have been advocating for Camp Hale’s designation as a national monument for years, with hopes that the designation would occur while the final veterans remain alive. Efforts escalated in 2022, including an August meeting that resulted in the secretary of agriculture pledging to bring the designation in front of Biden, a September rally in Vail in support of the designation and a recent letter to the president signed by a coalition of veterans, military families and environmental organizations.

But the efforts to create a national monument has also faced opposition.

A letter to President Biden from Rep. Lauren Boebert’s office urged him to refuse to make Camp Hale a national monument. The letter expressed “grave concern regarding new efforts to unilaterally impose severe land-use restrictions on the people of Colorado and across the American West.

Boebert said “big city Democrats” are using it as a land grab that would impose new restrictions on how the land is used, citing how 73,000 acres would become wilderness areas. According to U.S. Forest Service reports, motorized vehicles are often restricted from being used in wilderness areas.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Biden’s visit is also intended to show support to Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, who is running for reelection, and who has carried the torch on the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Economy Act, which has passed the U.S House of Representatives five times but has run aground in the Senate.

This is a developing story from VailDaily.com that will be updated.