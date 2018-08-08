Report: Third of Colorado DUIs involved men in their 20s

DENVER (AP) — A report on impaired driving in Colorado indicates that men in their 20s accounted for nearly a third of all DUI cases in the state in 2016.

The Denver Post reports the state analysis of the more than 27,000 DUI court cases in 2016 shows young men were the largest group of defendants, despite the group representing about 8 percent of the state’s population.

According to the report, nearly three quarters of all people charged with a DUI were men. Of all the cases, about 88 percent led to convictions.

Arapahoe County, which encompasses some Denver suburbs, had the highest number of DUI cases at more than 3,100 filed.

The highest blood alcohol content recorded was 0.46 percent, nearly six times higher than Colorado’s 0.08 percent limit.

