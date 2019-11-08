Representative of Sen. Michael Bennet to be in Frisco as part of listening tour

FRISCO — A staff member from U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s team will be in Frisco on Thursday, Nov. 21, to hold a listening session with Summit County residents.

Matthew Kireker, Bennet’s central mountains regional representative, will be available for one-on-one meetings from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place.

To schedule an appointment, email matthew_kireker@bennet.senate.gov and include your name, address, phone number and a brief description of the issue you want to address. Those without access to email can call 303-883-3119.