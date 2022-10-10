Republicans want to take back Colorado’s legislature. These races are their best shot.

In this May 28, 2021, photo, the morning sun shines on the State Capitol shines in downtown Denver. On the last day of their 2022 session, Colorado’s Democratic-led Legislature scrambled Wednesday, May 11, 2022, to pass key bills on election security, attack the fentanyl crisis and promote more affordable housing after overcoming a stonewalling effort by House minority Republicans that put dozens of bills in limbo with just hours to go.

David Zalubowski/AP

They’re not top-of-ticket, but how Coloradans vote on state legislative races will ultimately determine the tack of the state for the near future.

Some voters will have more of a say in that outcome than others. For residents of a half-dozen Senate districts, their votes could ultimately decide if Democrats keep control or if the reins will pass to Republicans.

In the House, most observers bet on Democrats to maintain control. But about a dozen races are competitive and will decide if Democrats keep their well-cushioned majority in the chamber and its committees. Or they could swing red, cut margins and embolden a Republican caucus that is hoping to shake off its history of dysfunction.

Republicans need to win four seats in the state Senate this November to regain control. Six are considered up for grabs, and millions of dollars are being spent to sway voters.

On paper, all six districts have a Democratic tilt, according to a nonpartisan redistricting staff analysis of recent elections. But the president’s party tends to suffer in midterm elections, and the GOP is hopeful voters are ready for balance after years of Democratic control.

