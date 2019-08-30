Rescheduled Timberline Cruiser Regatta is Saturday

The Frisco Bay Marina will host the 12th annual New Belgium Timberline Cruiser Regatta on Saturday, Aug. 31, after rescheduling the event from June because of snow.

This race is open to anyone with a sailboat who wants to compete for bragging rights and glory, according to a news release. Costumes and creativity will be rewarded.

Registration is from 5:30–7 p.m. Friday and from 9:30–10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Frisco Bay Marina. The cost is $45 per boat with as many as four crew members. Extra crew members are $10 each. Participants will receive a t-shirt, racers’ buffet dinner and New Belgium beer at the after party.

Following a captains’ meeting from 11-11:30 a.m. Saturday, the race kicks off at noon. The race is expected to end at about 3 or 4 p.m. before an awards ceremony, afterparty, prizes and a live auction from 5–7 p.m. at the Island Grill.

For more information, go to FriscoMarina.com or call 970-668-4334.